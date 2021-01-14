Alpine teases 2021 F1 livery

Alpine has given Formula 1 fans an insight into how its A521 car might look on-track this year.

The rebranded team formerly known as Renault has offered up images of an initial – but not final – livery.

In stark contrast to Renault’s yellow and black colours of 2020, the interim Alpine scheme features black, blue, white and red.

“The livery presented today is the first evocation of the Alpine F1 team’s new identity,” said Alpine design director Antony Villain.

“Some of the structural graphic elements will remain on the racing livery while others will change.

“The ‘oversized’ Alpine emblem in a tricolour graphics system is the first clear-cut symbol of the brand’s identity in motorsport.

“The blue, white and red refer to the colours of the French and British flags, which is very important to us.

“Numerous variations on all the motorsport assets are still to come.”

The livery tease comes in the same week that long-time Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul left the organisation; Laurent Rossi will instead head up Alpine as CEO.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon make up the Alpine F1 driver line-up for season 2021.