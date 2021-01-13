Queensland, Victoria could host pre-season Supercars tests

Supercars is developing a contingency plan for pre-season tests next month in Queensland and Victoria should teams in those states be hindered by border restrictions.

Supercars is still targeting an all-in test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 14 but has earmarked Queensland Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway as back-up options.

Speedcafe.com understands that if Supercars were to use the back-up circuits, that the tests could take place on separate days – QR on February 12 and Winton on February 15 – allowing for Supercars officials to attend both days.

Recently the Victorian Government designated Greater Sydney a red zone under its traffic light system, meaning those wishing to return to Victoria cannot do so unless they have a valid exemption, permit, or exception.

The Victorian Government reviews its red zone designations daily.

With Greater Sydney currently designated a hotspot by the Queensland Government, it means Queensland-based personnel would have to quarantine for 14 days upon returning home.

That would leave them insufficient lead-in time before contesting the opening round of the championship, the Mount Panorama 500, on February 26-28.

Speedcafe.com understands category management will meet early next week to discuss plans surrounding the pre-season test.

However, as it stands, just one month out from the official test day, Supercars is still planning to have every team at Sydney Motorsport Park.

If teams could not travel, then Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing, and Triple Eight Race Engineering would test at Queensland Raceway while the Blanchard Racing Team, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United would test at Winton Motor Raceway.

New South Wales border-based team Brad Jones Racing could test at Winton due to the cross-border system.

In any case, it is understood Sydney Motorsport Park-based Team Sydney would still likely test at its home circuit.

However, it faces the obstacle of its only confirmed driver so far, Fabian Coulthard, being based in Queensland.

In total, 35 Local Government Areas have been declared as hotspots, with the Sydney circuit falling into the Blacktown LGA.

The hotspot declaration came after an outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.