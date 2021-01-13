LATEST

Price signals surgery after Dakar-ending crash > View

O’Keeffe edges Bargwanna in TCR pre-season test > View

V8 SuperUtes field taking shape > View

GALLERY: TCR, S5000 cars test at Phillip Island > View

Queensland, Victoria could host pre-season Supercars tests > View

Australian GP organisers eye F1 title decider > View

Croke appointed DJR team principal > View

Lacroix returns to DJR race engineer role > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 9 > View

Indonesian MotoGP street circuit build nears halfway > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 9 highlights > View

Legal challenge threatens F1 in Brazil > View

Home » News » Offroad » Dakar » Price signals surgery after Dakar-ending crash

Price signals surgery after Dakar-ending crash

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 13th January, 2021 - 6:41pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Toby Price pic: Toby Price Racing Facebook

Toby Price has signalled that he will need surgery after breaking his collarbone in a crash during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally.

The two-time champion crashed heavily a third of the way into the 465km Neom loop stage, and required medical assistance.

After he was airlifted to hospital for x-rays, Red Bull KTM confirmed that their star rider had suffered a broken collarbone.

Price has now taken to social media to recount what little he does remember of the incident, as well as thanking team-mate Sam Sunderland and Honda rival Ricky Brabec for stopping to lend assistance.

“Well, I’ve finally broken my 30th bone!” he wrote.

“Crashed out in Stage 9 yesterday, I don’t remember much but I’ve got a pretty sore collarbone, shoulder and hand and will need surgery for that…

“Disappointed to not make the finish and let down the KTM Factory Racing team and my sponsors but that’s racing unfortunately this time around.

“Thank you, Sam Sunderland and Ricky Brabec for stopping to help me.

“I was off with the fairies that day but I heard you took good care of me!”

Well, I’ve finally broken my 30th bone! Crashed out in Stage 9 yesterday, I don’t remember much but I’ve got a pretty…

Posted by Toby Price Racing on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com