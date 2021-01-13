Price signals surgery after Dakar-ending crash

Toby Price has signalled that he will need surgery after breaking his collarbone in a crash during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally.

The two-time champion crashed heavily a third of the way into the 465km Neom loop stage, and required medical assistance.

After he was airlifted to hospital for x-rays, Red Bull KTM confirmed that their star rider had suffered a broken collarbone.

Price has now taken to social media to recount what little he does remember of the incident, as well as thanking team-mate Sam Sunderland and Honda rival Ricky Brabec for stopping to lend assistance.

“Well, I’ve finally broken my 30th bone!” he wrote.

“Crashed out in Stage 9 yesterday, I don’t remember much but I’ve got a pretty sore collarbone, shoulder and hand and will need surgery for that…

“Disappointed to not make the finish and let down the KTM Factory Racing team and my sponsors but that’s racing unfortunately this time around.

“Thank you, Sam Sunderland and Ricky Brabec for stopping to help me.

“I was off with the fairies that day but I heard you took good care of me!”