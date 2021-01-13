LATEST

Croke appointed DJR team principal > View

Lacroix returns to DJR race engineer role > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 9 > View

Indonesian MotoGP street circuit build nears halfway > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 9 highlights > View

Legal challenge threatens F1 in Brazil > View

Peterhansel adds 12 minutes to Dakar lead > View

MotoGP cancels Sepang tests due to COVID-19 > View

Grosjean shows off dressing-free hands > View

Caruso strikes two-year deal with Team 18 > View

'Amazing' personnel drew Caruso to Team 18 > View

Mostert lands Audi seat for TCR opener > View

Home » News » Supercars » Lacroix returns to DJR race engineer role

Lacroix returns to DJR race engineer role

Connor O'Brien

By

Wednesday 13th January, 2021 - 2:12pm

Share:

LinkedIn

DJR’s restructured 2021 engineering line-up

Dick Johnson Racing technical guru Ludo Lacroix will formally return to a race engineer role in 2021, working directly with recruit Anton De Pasquale.

Having originally been designated to Scott McLaughlin’s car upon joining the Ford team in 2017, Lacroix moved out of race engineering two years ago.

Moving forward, the Frenchman will continue in his long-held overarching competition director position along with calling the shots for De Pasquale.

McLaughlin’s 2020 engineer Richard Harris will stay on the #17 Mustang, now working with IndyCar-signed McLaughlin’s replacement Will Davison.

Mark Fenning, who had previously acted as Fabian Coulthard’s engineer, will stay on with the team in a “senior role across both cars”.

Fenning will also focus on developing the Gen3 Mustang alongside chief engineer Perry Kapper.

“In terms of our engineering line-up for next year, we look forward to having Ludo engineering Anton De Pasquale and taking on a young driver similar to when he first joined our team in 2017 alongside Scott McLaughlin,” said DJR chairman and CEO Ryan Story.

“Richard Harris will step up to a race engineering role to run Will Davison’s Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.”

The appointments come amid a team restructure for the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, the first since its reversion to the DJR moniker from DJR Team Penske – headlined by Ben Croke’s promotion to team principal.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com