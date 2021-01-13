Lacroix returns to DJR race engineer role

Dick Johnson Racing technical guru Ludo Lacroix will formally return to a race engineer role in 2021, working directly with recruit Anton De Pasquale.

Having originally been designated to Scott McLaughlin’s car upon joining the Ford team in 2017, Lacroix moved out of race engineering two years ago.

Moving forward, the Frenchman will continue in his long-held overarching competition director position along with calling the shots for De Pasquale.

McLaughlin’s 2020 engineer Richard Harris will stay on the #17 Mustang, now working with IndyCar-signed McLaughlin’s replacement Will Davison.

Mark Fenning, who had previously acted as Fabian Coulthard’s engineer, will stay on with the team in a “senior role across both cars”.

Fenning will also focus on developing the Gen3 Mustang alongside chief engineer Perry Kapper.

“In terms of our engineering line-up for next year, we look forward to having Ludo engineering Anton De Pasquale and taking on a young driver similar to when he first joined our team in 2017 alongside Scott McLaughlin,” said DJR chairman and CEO Ryan Story.

“Richard Harris will step up to a race engineering role to run Will Davison’s Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.”

The appointments come amid a team restructure for the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, the first since its reversion to the DJR moniker from DJR Team Penske – headlined by Ben Croke’s promotion to team principal.