GALLERY: TCR, S5000 cars test at Phillip Island

Wednesday 13th January, 2021 - 4:41pm

Check out the action from a busy day of testing at Phillip Island as a mixture of TCR, S5000, Australian GT, Trans-Am and TCM cars took to the track today.

50829438298_b4b8d7c95d_k
50829438433_bda63a893a_k
50829439143_5b296d1e50_k
50829440578_ae5124928f_k
50829441318_5c8da58aca_k
50829442348_3201d0cf21_k
50829443313_286d336341_k
50829444128_f6c556e603_k
50829444883_1fd903ad95_k
50829445048_c8cc1b8cc5_k
50829445448_e8dd3497ef_k
50830182021_3d38fb7f32_k
50830184371_bbfffc57a4_k
50830185736_4f5d9fd361_k
50830186161_b0cf9563ef_k
50830189011_dfa6d3d262_k
50830190316_5e1c90959e_k
50830190646_fde8bdf150_k
50830191361_883970085c_k
50830193181_06e8b08f28_k
50830269432_4231d57066_k
50830270377_4cbfa1125f_k
50830270502_8cb1794692_k
50830270632_352f102947_k
50830270797_4e4a7f534f_k
50830271362_2294583439_k
50830271877_bbda119b49_k
50830273737_eaf2ab2e89_k
50830277577_518f2c8ede_k
50830279177_0a4b2a9cfb_k
50830279632_ac43bb63d7_k
50830280082_b86c2ed3a9_k

