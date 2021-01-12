Highlights of Stage 8 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.
Bikes/Quads
Cars
Trucks
Lightweight Vehicles
CLICK HERE for Bikes report
CLICK HERE for other classes
Rich Energy announces return to F1 > View
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 8 highlights > View
Gresini visited by wife as COVID recovery continues > View
Speedcafe.com appoints Connor O’Brien as editor > View
Al-Attiyah gains on Peterhansel with Stage 8 victory > View
Hamilton racing for love, not trophies > View
McLaren deal opens door for Formula E entry > View
Price relieved to make finish on patched-up tyre > View
Renault F1 boss Abiteboul leaves team > View
Stewart: WAU wants to ‘shake up’ field in 2021 > View
Cornejo edges further ahead of Price on Dakar Stage 8 > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]