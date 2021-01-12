UPDATED: Price crashes out of Dakar

Toby Price has crashed midway through Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally and been airlifted to hospital.

The Red Bull KTM rider went down 155km into the 465km special around Neom, live tracking advises, and injured his left arm and shoulder.

He is being taken to Tabuk for x-rays, with hopes of a third Dakar crown now over for the time being.

Price had begun the day 1:06s off the overall lead and was third-quickest to the Kilometre 121 waypoint on the 465km special around Neom.

It was only the day prior that the Australian had managed to finish the marathon stage with a rear tyre which was patched up with tape and cable ties.

Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, as it stands, would increase his overall lead given he is 53 seconds up on the field at Kilometre 198.