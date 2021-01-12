New look for Moffat TCR Renault

The James Moffat-driven Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault will have a new look in this year’s TCR Australia Series.

Having sported Renault’s own black and yellow hues in 2019, and again for the very brief period on track in 2020, Car #34 will carry a black and blue livery along with backing from LMCT+ this time around.

It was the same automotive marketplace business whose branding was also splashed on the sides of the car which GRM fielded in a wildcard effort in last year’s Bathurst 1000.

Moffat finished sixth in the inaugural season of TCR Australia in 2019, with the Megane having undergone significant development since then through homologation team Vukovic Motorsport.

“My Renault looks pretty racey. I’m really looking forward to getting back in,” said Moffat.

“It’s great to have the support of LMCT+. They have supported GRM in the past and its terrific that they have jumped onboard my Renault for this year.

“And like all of us, LMCT+ is just looking forward to going racing again. 2020 was tough one, especially for the ARG categories who simply weren’t able to get on track.

“We just want to get racing, and to have the LMCT support is a great way to kick off 2021.”

GRM will run two Meganes this year with Dylan O’Keeffe, who made a one-off WTCR start in the same model of car for Vukovic in 2020, beginning with the season-opener later this month at Symmons Plains as part of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania.

Despite challenges presented by state border closures, some of which are still being resolved, the two events in the Apple Isle will go ahead.

“The pleasing part of TCR for this year is the entry list,” added Moffat.

“It looks really strong. Close to 20 cars for Symmons Plains which is exciting, and the nature of the circuit should lend itself to good racing.

“The slipstream will come into effect, and the idea of racing on the Australia Day holiday is definitely something new. I’m looking forward to it.

“The effort behind the scenes to make the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event a success is unbelievable.

“With all that is happening in the world, it would have been easy for the organisers to pull the pin, but they’ve done everything they can to get it going and put on a really good show for everyone.”

The Symmons Plains round commences on Sunday, January 24 and concludes on Australia Day.