Gresini visited by wife as COVID recovery continues

Fausto Gresini has begun physiotherapy and enjoyed a visit from his wife but remains on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

The two-time 125cc world champion’s condition has been gradually improving in recent days after he was hospitalised on December 27 and subsequently transferred to a specialist coronavirus facility.

As well as seeing his wife in person again, Gresini was also able to celebrate his daughter’s birthday by way of a video call.

“Minor but both consistent and comforting news on the state of health of Fausto Gresini, who has been hospitalised for over two weeks at the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna,” read a statement from Gresini’s MotoGP team.

“The team principal of Gresini Racing, now fully conscious and aware, was able to take part to his daughter’s birthday via video call yesterday [Sunday local time], while today [Monday local] he received a visit from his wife for the first time since 27 December.”

Dr Nicola Cilloni, who was once again quoted in the update, remains optimistic.

“Fausto Gresini’s general clinical conditions – albeit still fragile – are improving,” said Dr Cilloni.

“He is awake and very cooperative; he is still aided by the breathing machine but has begun with physiotherapy already.

“Today’s visit by his wife Nadia, whom he welcomed with great emotion, has surely strengthened his already well-known great determination.”

Gresini Racing operates in MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, and MotoE, with four titles to its name across the latter three competitions.

It twice fielded Sete Gibernau to runner-up finishes in the premier class, on Hondas, and will contest one more season as Aprilia’s factory team before reverting to independent status.