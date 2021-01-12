LATEST

Formula 1 releases revised calendar

Formula 1 has released a revised 2021 calendar

Formula 1 has released a revised 23-event calendar for the 2021 season with a number of changes at both ends of the year.

The new campaign will now start in Bahrain, with the Australian Grand Prix moving from its traditional March date to November.

The circus will then travel to Italy for a round at Imola, while Round 3 is yet to be confirmed.

With Australia slotting in at Round 21, the final two events of the year had been pushed back a week.

The Chinese Grand Prix is missing from the calendar, while the TBC date is tipped to see F1 race at Portimao in Portugal.

“It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged,” said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes.

“We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021 season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain.

“Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”

Amended 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Round Grand Prix Venue Date
1 Bahrain Sakhir March 28
2 San Marino Imola April 18
3 TBC TBC May 2
4 Spain Barcelona May 9
5 Monaco Monte Carlo May 23
6 Azerbaijan Baku June 6
7 Canada Montreal June 13
8 France Le Castellet June 27
9 Austria Spielberg July 4
10 United Kingdom Silverstone July 18
11 Hungary Budapest August 1
12 Belgium Spa August 29
13 Netherlands Zandvoort September 5
14 Italy Monza September 12
15 Russia Sochi September 26
16 Singapore Singapore October 3
17 Japan Suzuka October 10
18 USA Austin October 24
19 Mexico City Mexico City October 31
20 Sao Paulo Sao Paulo November 7
21 Australia Melbourne November 21
22 Saudi Arabia Jeddah December 5
23 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi December 12

