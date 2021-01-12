Formula 1 releases revised calendar

Formula 1 has released a revised 23-event calendar for the 2021 season with a number of changes at both ends of the year.

The new campaign will now start in Bahrain, with the Australian Grand Prix moving from its traditional March date to November.

The circus will then travel to Italy for a round at Imola, while Round 3 is yet to be confirmed.

With Australia slotting in at Round 21, the final two events of the year had been pushed back a week.

The Chinese Grand Prix is missing from the calendar, while the TBC date is tipped to see F1 race at Portimao in Portugal.

“It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged,” said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes.

“We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021 season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain.

“Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”

Amended 2021 Formula 1 calendar