Australian GP fate to be known this week

Mat Coch

By

Monday 11th January, 2021 - 4:05pm

The fate of the Australian Grand Prix is expected to be revealed this week

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is set to have its fate confirmed this week as work on an amended 2021 calendar is finalised.

It is expected the Melbourne event will be postponed until the back end of the year, squeezed in ahead of the Saudi Arabian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

That would likely see the Melbourne event run on November 21 with grands prix either side of it moved slightly to create a larger window in which the sport can travel from South America to Australia and then on to the Middle East.

Last week, Victoria’s Emergency Services Minister stated she was unaware of a decision as to whether or not the Australian GP would be postponed or cancelled after question marks regarding the event emerged in Europe.

Approached by Speedcafe.com for comment in light of recent developments, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation reiterated a statement issued to Speedcafe.com last Wednesday.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation continues to work closely with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 on conditions and arrangements relating to the staging of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2021.  Further detail will be provided upon finalisation of arrangements with all parties in the coming weeks.

The World Motor Sport Council ratified the 2021 Formula 1 calendar in December, with 22 of the 23 dates having venues listed.

San Marino (Imola) and Portugal (Portimao) are expected to feature on the amended version, filling the gap in the original calendar and replacing China.

Promoters of the Chinese Grand Prix last week stated they’ve asked the event be postponed.

Pre-season testing is also expected to move from Barcelona to Bahrain, which will likely host the opening round on the revised calendar.

Predicted amended 2021 Formula 1 calendar

Round Grand Prix Venue Date
1 Bahrain Sakhir March 28
2 San Marino Imola April 18
3 Portugal Portimao May 2
4 Spain Barcelona May 9
5 Monaco Monte Carlo May 23
6 Azerbaijan Baku June 6
7 Canada Montreal June 13
8 France Le Castellet June 27
9 Austria Spielberg July 4
10 United Kingdom Silverstone July 18
11 Hungary Budapest August 1
12 Belgium Spa August 29
13 Netherlands Zandvoort September 5
14 Italy Monza September 12
15 Russia Sochi September 26
16 Singapore Singapore October 3
17 Japan Suzuka October 10
18 USA Austin October 24
19 Mexico City Mexico City October 31
20 Sau Paulo Sao Paulo November 7
21 Australia Melbourne November 21
22 Saudi Arabia Jeddah December 5
23 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi December 12

