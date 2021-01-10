In the final episode of the KTM Summer Grill, the team considers who might star in the 2021 Supercars Championship in the absence of Scott McLaughlin.
CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: The stars of Supercars in 2021 > View
Murphy: Mostert exit key to Waters progress > View
Heimgartner joins New Zealand GP field > View
New Sydney speedway approved > View
Aussie Read joins IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup field > View
Belgium replaces UK on WRC calendar > View
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 6 highlights > View
Murphy to race DJR Sierra in NZ historic event > View
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 6 > View
Price: Fitness more important than first place at halfway > View
Sainz wins Stage 6 as Peterhansel maintains Dakar lead > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]