Gresini condition becomes ‘more stable’

Gresini Racing is upbeat on the condition of owner Fausto Gresini, who is now said by the doctor where he is hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 to be “more stable”.

The two-time 125cc world champion remains on a ventilator, having been in hospital since December 27 after becoming infected with the coronavirus prior to Christmas.

Aside from breathing, however, his organs are reported as functional and his carers appear optimistic, based on the latest update from Gresini Racing.

“Comforting news from the intensive care unit of the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna,” it read.

“Fausto Gresini is conscious and in stable conditions, even if the situation remains serious overall.”

Dr Nicola Cilloni adds in that statement, “Fausto Gresini’s clinical conditions are still serious, but more stable.

“It is still necessary to maintain mechanical ventilation to ensure good blood oxygenation.

“However, the clinical stability allowed to moderate the sedation and keep him conscious.

“He is a fighter and very collaborative and this helps clinicians a lot in managing the disease.

“Apart from the breath, all other organs are functional.”