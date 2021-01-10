LATEST

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Dakar Week 1

GALLERY: Dakar Week 1

By

Sunday 10th January, 2021 - 4:19pm

Images from the first week of Dakar 2021.

pic: ASO/Horacio Cabilla

20200103DAK4020-A.S.O H.Cabilla
20210103DAK0179-DPPI F.Le Floch
20210103DAK1070-A.S.O C.Lopez
20210104DAK0071-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
20210104DAK0093-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
20210104DAK0121-A.S.O. A.Vincent DPPI
20210104DAK0245-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210104DAK0298-A.S.O. A.Vincent DPPI
20210104DAK1013-A.S.O. C.Lopez
_DK11061 (1)
20210105DAK3031-L'Equipe S.Boué
20210104DAK1038-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210104DAK1051-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210104DAK1094-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210105DAK0104-DPPI F.Gooden
20210105DAK1047-A.S.O C.Lopez
20210105DAK1061-A.S.O C.Lopez
20210105DAK1081-A.S.O C.Lopez
20210105DAK200018-A.S.O. G.Epifanio FOTOP
20210106DAK0213-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210106DAK1002-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210106DAK1020-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210106DAK1027-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210106DAK1039-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210106DAK4016-A.S.O. H.Cabilla
_DK10862
20210106DAK4032-A.S.O. H.Cabilla
20210106DAK4040-A.S.O. H.Cabilla
20210107DAK0003-DPPI F.Gooden
20210107DAK0047-DPPI F.Le Floc'h
20210107DAK0143-DPPI E.Vargiolu
20210107DAK1102-A.S.O C.Lopez
20210107DAK2026-A.S.O G.Epifanio
20210108DAK1072-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210108DAK1139-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210108DAK1145-A.S.O. C.Lopez
KAMAZ Master
20210108DAK2023-A.S.O. G.Epifanio Fotop
DENNIS ZENZ
20210104DAK1020-A.S.O. C.Lopez
Daniel Sanders
Anton Shibalov
Anton Shibalov
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, Jakub Przygo?ski and Timo Gottschalk
Red Bull KTM Factory Team
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, Jakub Przygo?ski and Timo Gottschalk
Toby Price
Ignacio Casale
Daniel Sanders
Stephane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger
Bahrain Raid XTreme Team

