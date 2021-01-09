Aussie Read joins IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup field

Australian Aidan Read will contest the four Michelin Endurance Cup races in the GT3 class in this year’s IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The 21-year-old will share a Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 in what is officially known as the ‘GT Daytona’ (GTD) class with Colton Herta, Bill Auberlen, and Robby Foley.

Read has spent the last two years racing in Europe, finishing second in the ADAC GT Masters Junior Trophy in 2019.

The IMSA drive will be his first in North America, although it is nevertheless a homecoming of sorts given he is in fact a Colorado-born dual citizen.

“I have really enjoyed my time in ADAC GT Masters; it’s been a valuable career step for me,” said Read.

“Two seasons of racing GT3 in Europe, in what was a super-competitive championship, combined with my programmes in Prototype endurance events has made me a stronger overall driver and this is definitely something that will aid me in my move to the USA and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

“The difference in approach to the race weekend between Sprint and Endurance competition is significant.

“The former is focused on very short moments like qualifying, the latter about strong average performance over long distance.

“With my talented team-mates, combined with Turner Motorsport’s experience in series and the BMW M6, I look forward to the new season with confidence.”

With the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup comprised of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen, and Petit Le Mans, Read will experience some iconic races.

“I have watched the Rolex 24 for many years, so to compete there – and also at other iconic US tracks such as Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta – will be a great opportunity and also a challenge,” he added.

“I can’t wait to get started in Daytona.”

The Roar Before The 24 commences on January 22 (local time).