VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Van Gisbergen on sim racing

Friday 8th January, 2021 - 6:00am

In Episode 19 of the KTM Summer Grill, Shane van Gisbergen joins Greg Rust and Greg Murphy to discuss the impact of sim racing and its real-world applications.

CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes

