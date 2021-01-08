Tasmania declares Brisbane high-risk area

Tasmania has declared Greater Brisbane a high-risk area just as Race Tasmania organisers/categories were finalising their strategy for New South Wales competitors.

The Queensland capital will go into a three-day lockdown from 18:00 tonight (AEST) after the new British strain COVID-19 made its way into the state.

In response, Tasmania has declared Greater Brisbane an official ‘high-risk area’, meaning entry to the Apple Isle is refused.

“This follows a city hotel quarantine worker being diagnosed with a more infectious ‘new variant’ strain of the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein in a statement.

“Greater Brisbane covers five council areas — Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Ipswich and Logan. Residents of Greater Brisbane are required to stay at home and must not travel.

“Any traveller arriving in Tasmania from today who has been in the Greater Brisbane area since 2 January will need to immediately quarantine for up to 14 days.

“If they do not have a suitable premises they will be placed into a Government quarantine hotel.”

Race Tasmania/Australian Racing Group are understood to be working on a travel bubble for NSW-based competitors, with Winton believed to be a back-up option for the events which would otherwise be held at Symmons Plains and Baskerville Raceway.

Melbourne’s Herald-Sun newspaper reports that advice from Victoria on Queenslanders is expected later today.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today that his state’s border with NSW could be reopened as early as next week.