LATEST

MotoGP team boss still suffering ‘severe respiratory insufficiency’ > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 5 highlights > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 5 > View

Tasmania declares Brisbane high-risk area > View

Crash leads to stage-long roadbook trouble for Aussie Dakar rookie > View

Price nominates Stage 5 as toughest yet > View

Dakar Stage 6 shortened > View

Peterhansel stretches Dakar lead on Stage 5 > View

Aston Martin F1 teases livery > View

Holdsworth lands Alfa TCR seat > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Van Gisbergen on sim racing > View

Bruised Benavides into top spot while Price gains > View

Home » News » Bikes » MotoGP team boss still suffering ‘severe respiratory insufficiency’

MotoGP team boss still suffering ‘severe respiratory insufficiency’

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 8th January, 2021 - 1:29pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Fausto Gresini pic: MotoGP.com

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini remains on a ventilator after becoming infected with COVID-19 late last year.

The Gresini Racing owner has been in specialist care for a case of the coronavirus since December 30, after first entering hospital three days prior.

The latest update from his team, again by way of comment from Alberto Pizzardi Hospital’s Dr Nicola Cilloni, advises that the two-time 125cc world champion is “quite conscious”.

However, his pneumonia persists.

“Fausto Gresini’s general health conditions are still characterized by severe respiratory insufficiency,” said Dr Cilloni.

“Tests performed revealed that interstitial pneumonia is still present and requires mechanical ventilation and moderate sedation to be maintained.

“This allows to keep the amount of oxygen in the blood sufficient.”

Gresini Racing has twice been runner-up in the premier class, with Sete Gibernau on Hondas in 2003 and 2004, and boasts four titles across the junior world championship classes and MotoE.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com