MotoGP team boss still suffering ‘severe respiratory insufficiency’

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini remains on a ventilator after becoming infected with COVID-19 late last year.

The Gresini Racing owner has been in specialist care for a case of the coronavirus since December 30, after first entering hospital three days prior.

The latest update from his team, again by way of comment from Alberto Pizzardi Hospital’s Dr Nicola Cilloni, advises that the two-time 125cc world champion is “quite conscious”.

However, his pneumonia persists.

“Fausto Gresini’s general health conditions are still characterized by severe respiratory insufficiency,” said Dr Cilloni.

“Tests performed revealed that interstitial pneumonia is still present and requires mechanical ventilation and moderate sedation to be maintained.

“This allows to keep the amount of oxygen in the blood sufficient.”

Gresini Racing has twice been runner-up in the premier class, with Sete Gibernau on Hondas in 2003 and 2004, and boasts four titles across the junior world championship classes and MotoE.