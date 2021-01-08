Holdsworth lands Alfa TCR seat

Lee Holdsworth been named as an Alfa Romeo driver in the 2021 TCR Australia Series after his departure from Tickford Racing.

Holdsworth and Jay Hanson will race Giulietta Veloces out of Ashley Seward Motorsport, which fielded Dylan O’Keeffe to fourth in the 2019 campaign.

It is the former O’Keeffe car which 17-year-old Hanson will steer, while his veteran team-mate will be behind the wheel of that which James Allen debuted at The Bend.

“It’s brilliant to have my future tied up in TCR Australia with Ashley Seward Motorsport – it’s a really professional team running the Alfa Romeos,” said Holdsworth.

“TCR Australia is a great opportunity for me to continue motorsport in a professional manner. It’s great for sponsors having the Seven Network coverage all year, the cars look brilliant and you’ve got manufacturers involved.

“I’ve been following TCR Australia since it started and it has really close racing with some high-profile names. It’s becoming a well-recognised category and it’s a category that races all around the world.

“Expectations for the year are pretty high. Just coming out of Supercars, I’m at the top of my game and I expect to be running up the front, bringing home some trophies.

“From what I’ve seen from Ash Seward and his team, they’ve got all the goods for me to do the job.

“It’s cool to be teamed up with Jay Hanson – he’s a young gun who’s been through other categories like Formula Ford and done some really good things.

“He’s spent a lot of time in these cars, so I’m hoping I can learn from him but also teach him a bit as well.

“It’s great to start the series at Symmons Plains, it’s a cool track and the Tasmanians are very passionate about motorsport.”

Team owner Ashley Seward added, “It’s really exciting to have Lee onboard for 2021.

“The combination of Lee and Jay is going to give our TCR program a strong mixture of youth and experience.

“We had some strong results in the Alfa Romeo during the 2019 TCR Australia Series and we’re confident it will be a competitive package for both Lee and Jay this season.

“Like many other teams, 2020 was a challenging year for us but we’re starting 2021 on a positive note and we’re looking forward to a good season.”

While Holdsworth found the end of his time as a full-time Supercars driver to be “premature”, he was gracious for the 15 years he did have in the championship, and signalled his intent to line up in the Repco Bathurst 1000 this October.

TCR Australia’s 2021 season is currently set to kick off with Race Tasmania, which will see the touring car category hold a points-paying round at Symmons Plains and an Invitational affair at Baskerville Raceway.

While there exists some doubt over those events due to border restrictions, it is understood that plans are afoot for New South Wales-based team members, including from the S5000 and Touring Car Masters ranks, to enter a travel bubble and avoid quarantine obligations.

There is also an outside chance that Winton could be used instead, although only if the Tasmanian arrangements, which are being formulated in consultation with the state government, do not come to fruition.

The Symmons Plains round is slated for January 24-26.