Aston Martin F1 teases livery

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 8th January, 2021 - 8:17am

The image uploaded to Aston Martin F1’s Facebook page

Aston Martin Formula One Team has teased its livery with the announcement of its title sponsor.

Having been known as Racing Point for the past two seasons, the outfit’s full commercial name is now ‘Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’ in what is a “multi-year association” with the American IT firm.

In conjunction with the announcement, the squad uploaded a photo to social media which shows Cognizant’s logo down the side of a green car, consistent with team branding shown off early in the new year.

However, the livery will now be revealed in March, at the manufacturer’s headquarters in the United Kingdom, despite previous advice of a February launch.

“The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport,” said Aston Martin owner, Lawrence Stroll.

“Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.

“I’m hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today’s world, as the digital revolution continues, I can’t think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport.”

Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

“Our global brands have much in common.

“We are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused, and lead from the front.

“We understand the incredible power of today’s advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences.

“We’re excited by the promise of this deep and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Aston Martin will field cars for Racing Point incumbent Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel in 2021.

