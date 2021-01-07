Van Gisbergen reveals what he uses sim racing for

Shane van Gisbergen has explained what he gets out of sim racing.

A Bathurst 1000 winner and Supercars champion in the real world, van Gisbergen was already an avid sim racer before a 10-round All Stars Eseries was put on to fill the gap during the suspension of the 2020 season.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver appears in tomorrow’s episode of the KTM Summer Grill to talk about competing online.

Asked if he used a simulator for fun or for training, van Gisbergen explained that it helps him to practice concentration.

“I’ve always been into it, since I started racing, but I don’t really use it for driving, I mainly use it for concentrating on something for a long period of time and keeping focused,” he said.

In tomorrow’s episode of the KTM Summer Grill, van Gisbergen also gives his opinion on the broader appeal of sim racing, and just how much it translates into real-world driving.

Other topics include the All Stars Eseries experience specifically, and the New Zealander’s off-season of rallying at home.

