Supercars Championship field so far

With Tickford Racing confirming its line-up for the 2021 Supercars Championship, two seats in the field remain unspoken for, at least publicly.
David Reynolds has been heavily linked to Kelly Racing, which already has Andre Heimgartner on the books, but thus far there is no word on the Braeside squad’s other pilot.
Team Sydney has a high-profile recruit of its own locked away in Fabian Coulthard, with no driver as yet named for its second entry.
See below for the entry list as it stands
Supercars Championship 2021 entry list
|Team
|Car
|Driver
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tim Slade
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Todd Hazelwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Nick Percat
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Jack Smith
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Anton De Pasquale
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Will Brown
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brodie Kostecki
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Andre Heimgartner
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|TBA
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Zane Goddard
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brodie Kostecki
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Scott Pye
|Team 18
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Mark Winterbottom
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Fabian Coulthard
|Team Sydney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|TBA
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|James Courtney
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Jack Le Brocq
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|Cameron Waters
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Jamie Whincup
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Bryce Fullwood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Chaz Mostert
