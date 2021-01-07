LATEST

Supercars Championship field so far

Supercars Championship field so far

By

Thursday 7th January, 2021 - 6:00am

With Tickford Racing confirming its line-up for the 2021 Supercars Championship, two seats in the field remain unspoken for, at least publicly.

David Reynolds has been heavily linked to Kelly Racing, which already has Andre Heimgartner on the books, but thus far there is no word on the Braeside squad’s other pilot.

Team Sydney has a high-profile recruit of its own locked away in Fabian Coulthard, with no driver as yet named for its second entry.

See below for the entry list as it stands

Supercars Championship 2021 entry list

Team Car Driver
Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT Tim Slade
Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Todd Hazelwood
Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Macauley Jones
Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Nick Percat
Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB Jack Smith
Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT Will Davison
Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT Anton De Pasquale
Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Will Brown
Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB Brodie Kostecki
Kelly Racing Ford Mustang GT Andre Heimgartner
Kelly Racing Ford Mustang GT TBA
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB Zane Goddard
Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB Brodie Kostecki
Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB Scott Pye
Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB Mark Winterbottom
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB Fabian Coulthard
Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB TBA
Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT James Courtney
Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT Jack Le Brocq
Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT Cameron Waters
Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Shane van Gisbergen
Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB Jamie Whincup
Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB Bryce Fullwood
Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB Chaz Mostert

