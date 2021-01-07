Second-generation Bayliss steps up to Superbikes

Troy Bayliss’s son Oli will make the step up to the Australian Superbike Championship in 2021, on a Ducati.

The teenager moves into the DesmoSport team which his father co-owns off the back of finishing runner-up in the Australian Supersport Championship.

He will ride a Panigale V4 R this year, a bike he got miles on during 2020 in the Southern Downs & Queensland Road Racing Series.

“It’s pretty special to have Oli make his ASBK debut on a Ducati,” said Troy Bayliss.

“He’s had two years racing the 600 now and learnt a lot, but we really want to keep him progressing, and after some good days riding the Panigale V4 R last year, he showed he can handle the bike.

“When it comes down to it, DesmoSport Ducati is a professional team and we’re motivated to not only win, but also grow as a team and Oli has proven that he’s fit, motivated and skilled enough to make this step forward in his career, so I’m looking forward to what the 2021 season has to offer.”

Fellow team owner Ben Henry remarked, “I’m really proud to be able to give Oli this opportunity.

“I’ve watched him grow through his entire road-racing career, and his performance at Morgan Park last year was enough for Troy and I to be confident in his ability on a superbike.

“It for sure will be another steep learning curve, but Oli is a smart racer, and if he applies himself properly he just might surprise himself and a few others as he continues to progress in 2021.”

Oli himself added, “I’m really excited to move up to superbikes this year, and I really appreciate the faith that Ben, Dad and Ducati have put in me.

“The Panigale V4 R is such an amazing bike to ride, and the laps and races at Morgan Park last year gave me even more confidence that I can be competitive against Australia’s best racers.

“I’m training harder than ever and I can’t wait for the test, scheduled at the end of January, to jump on my DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.”

Official ASBK action kicks off with pre-season testing at Phillip Island on January 27-28, followed by Round 1 at the same circuit as part of the Australian All Wheels Race Fest on February 19-21.