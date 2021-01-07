LATEST

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 4 highlights > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 4 > View

Second-generation Bayliss steps up to Superbikes > View

Holdsworth shocked at sudden end > View

Sanders escaped ‘really good crash’ on way to second > View

Al-Attiyah takes third stage win in a row > View

Tickford confirms Holdsworth departure > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars' Gen3 future > View

Supercars Championship field so far > View

De Soultrait takes Dakar lead as Price slips back > View

Murphy thinks Gen3 could be best Supercar ever > View

Price affected by fuel contamination on Dakar Stage 2 > View

Home » News » Offroad » Dakar » Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 4

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 4

By

Thursday 7th January, 2021 - 11:47am

Share:

LinkedIn

Andrew Houlihan

The tyre

Australian Andrew Houlihan is competing in his first Dakar event. Speedcafe.com is proudly one of Houlihan’s sponsors and he will be filing a Dakar Daily Diary for us each day to give readers a real insight into the world’s toughest event.

After tyre troubles, a rider crashing in front of him and having to deal with chaotic traffic on the way into Riyadh, Houlihan still managed to pick up two places today to finish on 67th overall.

CLICK HERE for Stage 4 Bikes report

Today’s diary entry

I felt today was a good day until about 40km before the end of the 340km special when the mousse in my rear tyre blew.

I limped into the final checkpoint to finish the day, and then the tyre finally shredded itself on the liaison into Riyadh. Somehow, I managed to make it to the bivouac in the dark by about 7:15pm.

Pablo made it there only about 30 minutes before me.

In the end it was a real struggle to keep the bike straight, and the traffic was chaotic. I had a close call with a truck along the way.

I also stopped briefly to check on another rider today. He didn’t notice the triple caution coming up, hit a hole and went flying right in front of me! He seemed okay so I kept going.

It’s been a very fast day with about 30km of big steep dunes, the longest day of the rally, and I’d had a really good run until the tyre let go.

But I feel in better shape than yesterday; it’s just a bit frustrating with the tyre because it cost me a lot of time.

Not so bad though, the guys tell me I managed to pick up a couple of places overall today anyway!

I’ll rest up tonight; they’re saying that tomorrow may be the toughest stage of the rally.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com