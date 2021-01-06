LATEST

Price affected by fuel contamination on Dakar Stage 2 > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights > View

McNamara turns full circle > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 3 > View

Al-Attiyah regains more time with another Dakar stage win > View

Williams agrees deal for more Mercedes parts > View

Price: Stage win ‘doesn’t mean much’ > View

Norris tests positive for COVID-19 > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Australian GT's new era > View

Price back in the hunt after winning Stage 3 > View

VIC govt: No decision yet on Australian Grand Prix > View

New Year’s Shootout to proceed without Top Fuel teams > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights

By

Wednesday 6th January, 2021 - 12:49pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 3 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars

Trucks

Lightweight Vehicles

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

CLICK HERE for other classes

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com