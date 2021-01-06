Norris tests positive for COVID-19

McLaren’s Lando Norris has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Dubai ahead of a planned training camp.

Norris sought a test on Monday (local time) after he began to experience symptoms of the coronavirus, and is now in self-isolation in his hotel.

“McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp,” read a McLaren statement.

“After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days.

“He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms.”

Norris wrote on social media, “Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so immediately self isolated and took a test.

“It’s come back as positive, so I’ve told everyone that I’ve been in contact with and will be self isolating for the next 14 days.

“I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take care.”

Three Formula 1 drivers became infected with COVID-19 during the 2020 season, namely Racing Point duo Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

The would-be 2021 season-opener at Albert Park is far from a certainty of going ahead given Victoria’s quarantine requirements.