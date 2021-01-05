LATEST

Decision looming for 2021 Australian GP > View

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights > View

Gresini serious but stable with COVID > View

Red Bull places Albon, Lawson in DTM > View

Peterhansel takes lead in Cars after Dakar Stage 2 > View

Price not fazed by big time loss on Stage 2 > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars' new TV deal > View

Hondas hit back as Price drops over 30 minutes > View

Klimenko unperturbed after Penrite exit > View

POLL: Favourite Supercars moment of 2020 > View

Parker prepares to pull trigger on Baretta > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 1 > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights

By

Tuesday 5th January, 2021 - 10:57am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 2 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars

Trucks

Lightweight Vehicles

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

CLICK HERE for other classes

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com