Highlights of Stage 2 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.
Bikes/Quads
Cars
Trucks
Lightweight Vehicles
CLICK HERE for Bikes report
CLICK HERE for other classes
Decision looming for 2021 Australian GP > View
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 2 highlights > View
Gresini serious but stable with COVID > View
Red Bull places Albon, Lawson in DTM > View
Peterhansel takes lead in Cars after Dakar Stage 2 > View
Price not fazed by big time loss on Stage 2 > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars' new TV deal > View
Hondas hit back as Price drops over 30 minutes > View
Klimenko unperturbed after Penrite exit > View
POLL: Favourite Supercars moment of 2020 > View
Parker prepares to pull trigger on Baretta > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]