VIC govt: No decision yet on Australian Grand Prix

Victoria’s Emergency Services Minister says that she is unaware of any decision yet to postpone or cancel the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Lisa Neville fronted media this afternoon, during which time she was questioned about reports concerning whether or not the AGP will go ahead on March 18-21 as per the current version of the F1 calendar.

She said government is still in talks with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) and F1 about the event.

“As far as I know, there’s been no decision that has been made to cancel, move, or otherwise, with the Australian Grand Prix,” said minister Neville.

“Those conversations are live and active, absolutely, about the grand prix in 2021 and as soon as we reach an agreement with the [Australian] Grand Prix Corporation and Formula 1, we’ll have more to say.”

It is understood that the question of a 14-day hotel quarantine obligation, which tennis players and personnel arriving in Melbourne for next month’s Australian Open are required to adhere to, is at the heart of the issue.

“Obviously public health will be a key factor to that [talks with AGPC and F1],” noted minister Neville.

“How you quarantine, all of those issues, go to that.

“So those conversations are still going on, no decision’s been made. As soon as it is, we’ll let you know.”

The AGPC, in a statement provided to Speedcafe.com this morning, said it was still working with the state government and Formula 1 on matters relating to the event.

Supercars also has Albert Park on its calendar, but has confirmed it would hold races on the same weekend at Sandown if the AGP cannot go ahead.