New Year’s Shootout to proceed without Top Fuel teams

Willowbank Raceway’s New Year’s Shootout will proceed this weekend despite border closures preventing the appearance of Top Fuel teams PremiAir Racing and Read Racing.

Those outfits, headed up by Peter Xiberras and Bruce Read respectively, were to contest a match race at the Queensland venue but personnel cannot enter the state due to the new COVID-19 clusters.

However, Willowbank will still see its first event since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“While it is disappointing that the two Top Fuel teams are unable to attend, we still have an outstanding line up of local Queensland competitors who are looking for an opportunity to put on a hell of a show for our fans,” said the venue’s CEO, Blair Conaghan.

“The event will still showcase the very best that this state has to offer with the majority of the professional competitors from Queensland in attendance.

“I am aware that a number of competitors are looking for the bragging rights and who will be crowned the quickest and fastest in Queensland.”

Notable match-ups include Steven Reed versus Gary Phillips in Pro Alcohol, Chris Matheson versus John Zara in Top Fuel Motorcycle, and Steve Ham versus Ben Bray in Door Wars (Pro Slammer/Pro Mod-style vehicles).

There is also competition in Pro Stock Motorcycle and Xtreme bike, plus sportsman brackets.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 9, with limited tickets on sale due to COVID-19 restrictions.