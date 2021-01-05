Gresini serious but stable with COVID

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini remains in a serious but stable condition with COVID-19, according to doctors.

The owner of the eponymous Gresini Racing operation tested positive for the coronavirus just prior to Christmas and was hospitalised on December 27.

He was transferred to a speciality unit in Bologna’s Alberto Pizzardi Hospital on December 30, after which it was revealed that he had been placed in a coma but was being brought back to consciousness.

Gresini Racing has since provided another update on the soon-to-be 60-year-old’s condition by way of comment from a doctor from that intensive care unit.

“Fausto Gresini’s general health conditions – although still serious – are stable,” said Dr Nicola Cilloni.

“The medications were stopped, albeit he is still sedated and connected to a mechanical respirator to receive an adequate level of blood oxygen.

“In the next few days, radiological investigations will be carried out to verify the evolutionary status of the disease.”

Gresini himself is a two-time 125cc champion while his team has twice been runner-up in the premier class, with Sete Gibernau on Hondas in 2003 and 2004.

Gresini Racing also has four titles across the junior world championship classes and MotoE.