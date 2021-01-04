LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Edwards recalls Supercars’ border saga

Monday 4th January, 2021 - 6:00am

In Episode 15 of the KTM Summer Grill, Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards recalls the seemingly never-ending border saga which the Victorian Supercars teams had to endure in 2020.

