Highlights of Stage 1 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.
Bikes/Quads
Cars
Trucks
CLICK HERE for Bikes report
CLICK HERE for other classes
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1 highlights > View
Price targeting consistency despite winning Stage 1 > View
Rookie Sanders caught out by errant Honda stars > View
Minis on top after opening stage of Dakar 2021 > View
Penrite announces departure from Erebus > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Edwards recalls Supercars' border saga > View
Price wins Stage 1, Brabec gets lost > View
VIDEO: What would RD do? > View
Edwards identifies big lesson from a bizarre 2020 > View
GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium > View
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Prologue > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]