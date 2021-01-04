LATEST

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1 highlights > View

Price targeting consistency despite winning Stage 1 > View

Rookie Sanders caught out by errant Honda stars > View

Minis on top after opening stage of Dakar 2021 > View

Penrite announces departure from Erebus > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Edwards recalls Supercars' border saga > View

Price wins Stage 1, Brabec gets lost > View

VIDEO: What would RD do? > View

Edwards identifies big lesson from a bizarre 2020 > View

GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Prologue > View

KTM aiming to win 2021 MotoGP championship > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1 highlights

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1 highlights

By

Monday 4th January, 2021 - 9:22am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Stage 1 of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

Bikes/Quads

Cars

Trucks

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

CLICK HERE for other classes

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com