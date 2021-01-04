Penrite announces departure from Erebus

Penrite has announced the end of its sponsorship of Erebus Motorsport after just over five years.

The oil brand became a backer of what was then a Mercedes squad in late-2015, stayed on for a full season on Car #9 in 2016 when Erebus switched to Commodores, and eventually took full naming rights on both of its cars.

“Penrite Oil Australia announces that the company’s marketing alliance with the Erebus Motorsport Supercar team has come to an end after a five year association,”

reads a statement from the company, in part.

Its departure coincides with the now Melbourne-based team taking on an all-new full-time driver line-up for the 2021 Supercars Championship in youngsters Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Anton De Pasquale has already been named as one of the steerers at another team which has a heavily refreshed driving roster for the new year in Dick Johnson Racing, while David Reynolds has been heavily linked to a move to Kelly Racing.

It was Reynolds and Luke Youlden who delivered the standout moment during Penrite’s time as a sponsor of Erebus, winning the Bathurst 1000 in 2017, a point highlighted in the oil brand’s announcement.

“Penrite Oil Australia takes this opportunity to thank Erebus Motorsport for their efforts and the vast Penrite Racing fan base for their strong support over the past five years,” reads the statement, in concluding remarks.

“Penrite Oil Australia will be making further announcements related to its exciting 2021 motorsport marketing program shortly.”

Erebus Motorsport recently switched its social media platforms back to its trademark E logo.