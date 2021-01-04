Klimenko unperturbed after Penrite exit

Betty Klimenko has taken to social media to convey her thoughts after confirmation that Penrite will no longer sponsor Erebus Motorsport.

The oil company made the announcement today, after a stint of just over five years with Erebus which saw it eventually take naming rights on both of the Melbourne-based squad’s Supercars Championship entries.

Its exit comes amid a raft of personnel departures from Erebus including full-time drivers David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale, the former of whom had only just started a 10-year contract, and their race engineers.

Once again using her Facebook page to comment on news about her squad, Klimenko admitted the Penrite move was “a bit disappointing” but put it down to a “business decision”.

“Well the news is out there,” read the post, in part.

“Penrite Oil has chosen to follow in Dave’s footsteps, and leave Erebus Motorsport.

“I can tell you that I am not personally upset about this, as it is business, and Penrite are doing what they think is the best for their company.

“As Dave did, and as the engineers did.

“We all forget that this is a business, and start blaming people, events and non-related incidents, for what actually is a business decision.

“I won’t lie, it is a bit disappointing, but I wish Penrite all the best and thank them for their many years of support.

“And all this means for us as a company is that we look for new sponsors, do what we do best, have faith in our team and our drivers, and go out there and race and end up on the podium.”

Klimenko also declared that she had faith in the new-look Erebus crew, and reiterated her support for team CEO Barry Ryan.

“When you say it out loud, it sounds like Erebus has lost a lot,” she noted as the post continued.

“But when you look at what we have done in the last few weeks, the people who have now come on board, you can see that we have put together a team, that will go out there and show us why we have put our faith in them.

“I know that people have made comments about the whys and the fact that I am always sticking up for Barry, but I don’t care.

“As simple as that, I know the man and he is worth more than many both personally and professionally.”

Among the concluding remarks, Klimenko adds that, “what we are NOT going to do is put our head between our knees and give up.”

Rookies Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki will drive for Erebus in this year’s Supercars Championship.

Tom Moore has been promoted from a Data Engineer role while George Commins moves across from Kelly Racing to fill the other Race Engineer position.