LATEST

VIDEO: What would RD do? > View

Edwards identifies big lesson from a bizarre 2020 > View

GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Prologue > View

KTM aiming to win 2021 MotoGP championship > View

Brabec quickest, Sanders third in Dakar Prologue > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: The Superlicence > View

LIVE STREAM: Dakar start podium > View

Morris calls for change to Superlicence points allocation > View

McLaughlin reveals new helmet motif > View

Williamson wins in Bunbury > View

February launch for Aston Martin F1 > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: What would RD do?

VIDEO: What would RD do?

By

Sunday 3rd January, 2021 - 4:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Triple Eight crew has a crack at trying to guess how Roland Dane would respond to some HR situations.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com