LATEST

GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium > View

Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Prologue > View

KTM aiming to win 2021 MotoGP championship > View

Brabec quickest, Sanders third in Dakar Prologue > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: The Superlicence > View

LIVE STREAM: Dakar start podium > View

Morris calls for change to Superlicence points allocation > View

McLaughlin reveals new helmet motif > View

Williamson wins in Bunbury > View

February launch for Aston Martin F1 > View

Montoya plans to make Indy engineer’s life ‘very miserable’ > View

GALLERY: Dakar scrutineering > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium

GALLERY: Dakar Prologue, Start Podium

By

Sunday 3rd January, 2021 - 11:58am

Share:

LinkedIn

Images from the Prologue and Start Podium at Dakar 2021.

Jakub Przygonski
20210102DAK0389-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
20210102DAK0055-A.S.O. A.Vincent DPPI
20210102DAK1007-A.S.O. C.Lopez
20210102DAK0075-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210102DAK0108-A.S.O. J.Delfosse DPPI
20210102DAK0384-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
Carlos Sainz
20210102DAK0116-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210102DAK0346-A.S.O. J.Delfosse DPPI
20210102DAK0118-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
Toby Price

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com