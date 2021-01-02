LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Australia's Dakar competitors

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Australia’s Dakar competitors

By

Saturday 2nd January, 2021 - 6:00am

In Episode 12 of the KTM Summer Grill, we speak to KTM factory riders Toby Price and Daniel Sanders, plus fellow Australian Andrew Houlihan, ahead of Dakar 2021.

