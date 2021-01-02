LATEST

GALLERY: Dakar scrutineering

GALLERY: Dakar scrutineering

By

Saturday 2nd January, 2021 - 9:55am

Images from the opening day of scrutineering at Dakar 2021.

The Start Podium will be held tonight from 22:00 AEDT, and can be watched on Speedcafe.com.

pic: ASO/Florent Gooden/DPPI

20210101DAK0001-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK0012-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK0018-A.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK0023-Hungary OutA.S.O E.Vargiolu DPPI
20210101DAK0028-Hungary OutA.S.O. E.Vargiolu DPPI
20210101DAK0028-Hungary OutA.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK1017-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK0030-Hungary OutA.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK1027-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK0032-Hungary OutA.S.O. F.Gooden DPPI
20210101DAK1003-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK1022-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK1125-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK1123-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
20210101DAK1031-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
202110101DAK0113-A.S.O. A.Vincent DPPI
20210101DAK1127-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
202110101DAK0106-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
20210101DAK1133-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
202110101DAK0087-Hungary OutA.S.O A.Vincent DPPI
20210101DAK1033-A.S.O. Charly LópezA.S.O. C.Lopez
202110101DAK0091-Hungary OutA.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
202110101DAK0104-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI
202110101DAK0110-A.S.O. F.Le Floc'h DPPI

