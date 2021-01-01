LATEST

Price: Holding back roadbooks will leave riders ‘fresher’ > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: 2021 Supercars calendar > View

AORC winner aiming for debut Dakar top 10 > View

Legendary Australian open-wheeler figure dies > View

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: Bike highlights > View

Randle expecting ‘clearer picture’ on 2022 plans in new year > View

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Dakar 2021 > View

MotoGP team boss hospitalised with coronavirus > View

Hamilton receives knighthood > View

F1 in line for cut to Friday practice > View

Boost Mobile backs Race Tasmania > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Dane reflects on Holden demise > View

Home » Multimedia » Summer Grill 2020/2021 » VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: 2021 Supercars calendar

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: 2021 Supercars calendar

By

Friday 1st January, 2021 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

In Episode 12 of the KTM Summer Grill, the team discusses the 2021 Supercars Championship calendar.

CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes

Products

Subscribe to speedcafe.com for your chance to win!

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com