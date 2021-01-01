LATEST

International motorsport quiz > View

Government authorises Spanish GP contract > View

Late Dakar route change > View

Wolff: Knighthood is the recognition Hamilton deserves > View

MotoGP boss rules out third factory Honda for Dovizioso, Marquez > View

Price: Holding back roadbooks will leave riders ‘fresher’ > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: 2021 Supercars calendar > View

AORC winner aiming for debut Dakar top 10 > View

Legendary Australian open-wheeler figure dies > View

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: Bike highlights > View

Randle expecting ‘clearer picture’ on 2022 plans in new year > View

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Dakar 2021 > View

Home » Features » Competitions » International motorsport quiz

International motorsport quiz

By

Friday 1st January, 2021 - 2:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win a $50 gift card.

This week’s theme is all things international motorsport in 2020.

The competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a 10-question quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.

Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, January 8,

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

More Rally News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com