International motorsport quiz

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win a $50 gift card.
This week’s theme is all things international motorsport in 2020.
The competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a 10-question quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.
Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.
This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, January 8,
CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.
