Images from shakedown activities at the Dakar Rally.
GALLERY: Dakar shakedown > View
Aldo Andretti dies aged 80 > View
International motorsport quiz > View
Government authorises Spanish GP contract > View
Late Dakar route change > View
Wolff: Knighthood is the recognition Hamilton deserves > View
MotoGP boss rules out third factory Honda for Dovizioso, Marquez > View
Price: Holding back roadbooks will leave riders ‘fresher’ > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: 2021 Supercars calendar > View
AORC winner aiming for debut Dakar top 10 > View
Legendary Australian open-wheeler figure dies > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]