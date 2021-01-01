Aldo Andretti dies aged 80

Aldo Andretti, who shared twin brother Mario’s initiation into motorsport, has died at the age of 80.

The two started out taking turns in the driver’s seat of an old Hudson which they turned into a race car, finding early success at Nazareth Speedway.

Aldo’s ambitions were set back by a shocking crash in 1959 which put him into a coma, before he suffered a shattered eye socket, among other horrific injuries, when he flipped a sprintcar in 1969.

He remained a supporter of his brother’s efforts and was father to the man who would win the Gold Coast Indy in 1991, the late John Andretti.

A statement from Andretti Autosport read: “It is with the deepest condolences we share that Aldo Andretti departed this life Wednesday evening [Thursday AEDT] in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Aldo was born February 28, 1940 and passed peacefully with a heart full of love and spirit.

“Born in Montona, Italy, Aldo and his family emigrated to the United States in 1955 and he and twin brother Mario went on to become the start of the greatest racing dynasty in history.

“Though Aldo’s life took a different direction than Mario’s, Aldo forever shared a passion for racing and was a true motor enthusiast and entrepreneur. He could often still be found on the racing circuit supporting and following the careers of the family.

“Nothing mattered more to Aldo than family, and it brought him great pride to share his life with wife and high-school sweetheart Corky and their five children Carolyn, Mark, John, Mary Jo and Adam.

“Our thoughts are prayers are with the entire Andretti family during this time.”

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Aldo Andretti’s friends and family.