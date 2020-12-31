MotoGP team boss hospitalised with coronavirus

Gresini Racing Team Principal Fausto Gresini has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19.

Gresini is said to have tested positive days ago and, having initially isolated at home, entered a hospital in Imola on December 27.

According to a brief statement from the team, he was subsequently transferred to a specialty coronavirus unit on Wednesday (December 31), local time.

“Following the COVID-19 positivity discovered shortly before the Christmas break, Fausto Gresini – after an initial isolation period at home – was hospitalised on 27 December at the Santa Maria della Scaletta hospital in Imola,” read that statement.

“The Gresini Racing Team Principal was transported today to the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna, in a more specialised ward for COVID-19 care.

“Fausto’s conditions are constantly monitored. Further updates will follow.”

Several members of the MotoGP paddock missed races during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 infection, the most notable being Valentino Rossi.

Gresini competes in all three world championships, plus MotoE, with its efforts in the premier class counting as Aprilia’s factory team.

That partnership will end in 2022, although there is no word yet on which bikes the Italian squad will field.