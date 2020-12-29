McFadden wins Night 2 of WA Sprintcar Speedweek

James McFadden has converted his runner-up finish on the opening night to victory on Night 2 of the WA Sprintcar Speedweek at the Perth Motorplex.

Recently returned from several months in the United States racing for the iconic Kasey Kahne Racing operation, McFadden is in career-best form and showed that by leading home American Brock Zearfoss in second and local hard charger James Inglis in third.

McFadden set the quick time in qualifying, won his heat race, and finished second in the Dash.

American All Star Circuit of Champions star Zearfoss showed blistering speed yet again for West Aussie car owner Sean Carren and was again perilously close to a main event win.

Many believe his first WA win is imminent.

With rubber down on the track surface, the preferred way around the ‘half kay of clay’ was on the low line and it was there that McFadden and Zearfoss battled for the early 10 laps for the point position.

Nobody told Maddington Toyota Series contender Inglis that the low line was the way to go though and he sailed around the top side to nearly pull off a big upset had there not been some untimely stoppages.

McFadden made his move in the Monte Motorsports W17 just shy of Lap 10 and was never headed despite the American’s best attempts.

Gold Coast-based Sydneysider Robbie Farr recorded his best Speedweek result so far with fourth place after coming from the sixth row of the grid whilst team owner and team-mate Jason Pryde finished with eighth.

Speedweek opening night winner Callum Williamson was fifth in the 30-lap A-Main, logging another consistent result in the books and garnering further valuable points in the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series.

Williamson looked particularly racy late in the encounter as he began his surge to the front.

Kaiden Manders ran sixth ahead of Andrew Priolo (who came from the seventh row of the grid), Jason Pryde, Dayne Kingshott and Kris Coyle rounding out the top 10.

Just outside the top 10 was a confidence-boosting run for Ryan Lancaster in 11th ahead of Lynton Jeffrey, who came from the 10th row of the grid to 12th.

South Aussie Scott Bogucki ripped from the 23rd starting spot to 13th and earned himself the hard charger award for the round.

Taylor Milling was 14th and Jason Kendrick limped home with front end damage in 15th, ahead of Matthew Cross, AJ Nash, Ben Butcher, Brad Maiolo, David Priolo and Jaydee Dack.

The WA Sprintcar Speedweek Series now moves to Bunbury City Speedway on January 1 for Round 3.