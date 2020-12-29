Mark Larkham return to broadcast team in holding pattern

Mark Larkham’s possible return to the Supercars TV broadcast team is in a holding pattern.

Larkham was dramatically axed from the Supercars TV line-up on December 11 and the decision led to an unprecedented wave of protest from the sport’s fans.

Supercars indicated they were almost certain to do a backflip in a public statement four days later after ‘hearing the fans’.

Speedcafe.com understands that Supercars CEO Sean Seamer offered to meet with Larkham, but the holiday period and COVID-19 restrictions have nullified any opportunity for further discussions.

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast, who is also believed to have played a role in getting the two parties speaking, has also just arrived in Saudi Arabia for his annual commitments with the Dakar Rally and won’t return until January 20.

“I don’t really have anything to say,” Larkham told Speedcafe.com from his Queensland base today.

“I have made one public comment about the support of the fans which continues to be overwhelming and humbling at the same time.

“Seriously, those fans have completely and utterly knocked me over with their mateship, warmth and passion, something in my lifetime I will never forget.

“I am just head down, arse up on the farm with my son making corporate videos, that’s a fact and I am loving it.”

Today was the first public comment, although brief, from Larkham since he replied to the fans’ support for him three days after he was boned.

The first indication of a Supercars backflip came with a generic message generated at the Supercars head office in response to a tidal wave of phone calls and emails from disgruntled fans.

The message continues to read:

Thank you for your feedback regarding Mark Larkham’s departure from the commentary team. We are sorry to the fans who are all very disappointed. We’re overwhelmed by the support of Mark Larkham from our fans. We have heard you and will come back once we have had the chance to discuss with Mark. Sean Seamer is aware of the emails and calls we’ve received. I will continue to communicate your concerns and support for Mark to management, Thank You Reception Desk Receptionist/administrator

As part of the wave of support for Larkham, a petition was created by Queensland fan Mark Doust.

That petition to bring Larkham back to the broadcast team is now close to 28,000 and fans can still get on board by registering HERE.

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin was the most recent high-profile member of the community to comment from his new home in Charlotte North Carolina.

“I agree with a lot of people, I don’t think it’s a good call,” McLaughlin said on his Balls and Bumpers podcast.

“At the end of the day, do you sack your best goal kicker after he’s kicked the bag every game last year? No.

“I think it’s pretty crazy.”

The Australian Racing Group stirred up the situation by indicating that they would like to talk to Larkham about being part of their on-air team for their 2021 series.