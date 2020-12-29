LATEST

Dakar champion gets new co-driver due to COVID case > View

Diffey rules out Supercars return > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Aussie and Kiwi youngsters in Europe > View

Seven-round calendar for 2021 Formula Ford championship > View

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: Truck highlights > View

Webber: Peroni reminds me of Will Power > View

POLL: Who impressed you the most in 2020? > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 3 > View

Vettel: Hamilton encouraged me to keep going > View

VIDEO: Midget flips at Perth Motorplex > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Ricciardo's 2020 season and McLaren future > View

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: SSV highlights > View

Home » News » Dakar » Dakar champion gets new co-driver due to COVID case

Dakar champion gets new co-driver due to COVID case

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 29th December, 2020 - 7:27am

Share:

LinkedIn

The BRX1 pic: Bahrain Raid Xtreme

Two-time Dakar winner Nani Roma will have a new co-driver for the 2021 event after Dani Oliveras tested positive for COVID-19.

Oliveras was to have partnered Roma in a Prodrive International-run BRX1 four-wheel-drive but became infected in December and has continued to record positive test results.

Frenchman Alex Wincocq will take his place in the Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) entry, which is a partnership between Prodrive and Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

Roma won the Dakar in Bikes in 2004, and in Cars 20 years later.

Said the Spaniard, “I have known Alex for a long time, and he is a very experienced and talented person to have alongside me.

“We are ready to hit the ground running together, and the whole team is excited to have him join us, especially at such short notice.”

Sebastien Loeb will drive the other BRX1 with Daniel Elena, the co-driver for all nine of his World Rally Championship titles, alongside him.

The Prologue takes place on January 2.

More Offroad News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com