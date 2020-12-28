LATEST

VIDEO: Midget flips at Perth Motorplex > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Ricciardo's 2020 season and McLaren future > View

VIDEO: Dakar 2020: SSV highlights > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 2 > View

Lorenzo: Dovizioso hurt by Ducati paying me 12 times more > View

Cochrane company goes into liquidation > View

Adderton set for meeting with Seamer > View

McLaren: Ricciardo and Norris one of F1’s strongest driver line-ups > View

Williamson wins again > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP > View

Wayne Gardner: MotoGP paddock understands Remy’s potential now > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4 > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Midget flips at Perth Motorplex

VIDEO: Midget flips at Perth Motorplex

By

Monday 28th December, 2020 - 8:15am

Share:

LinkedIn

Jacob Potts goes for a wild ride during Boxing Day Speedcar action at Perth Motorplex.

The most recent update from Jacob Potts Racing via social media, posted on the following afternoon, advised that “for the most part he’s okay”, but recovering in the trauma ward at Royal Perth Hospital.

CLICK HERE for coverage of the night’s action

More Speedway News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com