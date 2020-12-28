Seven-round calendar for 2021 Formula Ford championship

The Australian Formula Ford Championship will be contested over seven rounds in 2021.

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the national championship in 2021, next year’s season will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park in March.

The Bend will host the final round of the year in December, with racing taking place on a mixture of the Australian Motor Racing Series and various state championship meetings.

Victoria features three times, New South Wales twice, Queensland once, and South Australia also once.

A separate championship for FF1600 (Kent-powered) cars will be held alongside the outright championship as a three-round series within a series.

The last Australian Formula Ford champion was Angelo Mouzouris, who embarks on a second Super2 campaign with Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2021.

Australian Formula Ford Championship 2021 calendar