Williamson wins again

Callum Williamson’s outstanding 2020/2021 season has continued with a thrilling win in night one of the WA Sprintcar Speedweek at the Perth Motorplex.

The Geraldton speedster recorded his second win (which now includes three trips to the podium) for the season in the W3 to best a stellar field of cars including James McFadden, American Brock Zearfoss, Robbie Farr and United States-based duo Sydneysider Lynton Jeffrey and South Aussie Scott Bogucki.

Williamson began the 30-lap A-Main from the inside second row behind James McFadden and pole-sitter Zearfoss driving for West Aussie car owner Sean Carren.

McFadden sped the Monte Motorsport W17 to the lead, relegating Zearfoss back to second before Williamson quickly moved into the runner-up spot and began his pursuit of the McFadden for the lead spot.

On Lap 9, he pounced and would never be headed with McFadden trailing him in second, Zearfoss in third, Kris Coyle who was lively in fourth and Jason Kendrick rounding out the top five.

Kaiden Manders placed sixth, Robbie Farr had strapped in for his first appearance with Jason Pryde Motorsport and came from 11th to seventh on debut for the team, ahead of Andrew Priolo in ninth and David Priolo 10th (from the seventh row starting spot).

Lynton Jeffrey brought the Kendrick Racing entry home in 11th ahead of Dayne Kingshott, Ben Butcher and hard charger AJ Nash.

The latter stormed from the 12th row of the grid to 14th ahead of James Inglis, Jason Pryde, Jamie Oldfield, Trevor Jolly, Matthew Cross and Trevor Reynolds.

Night Two of the WA Sprintcar Speedweek is set for Monday, December 28.

Australian Late Model Champion Kye Blight overcame his early season motor woes to grab his first A-Main victory of the season, leading home Brent Vosbergen and the always consistent Warren Oldfield on the final step of the podium.

Joe Chalmers and David Nylander recorded season-best results for fourth and fifth respectively ahead of Veronica McCann, Michael Holmes, Daniel Ameduri, Ryan Halliday and Jason Oldfield closing out the top 10.

Effervescent hard charger Alfie Guadagnino scored his first A-Main win of the season and third of his career to score the Speedcar honours, ending a flawless win streak from Tom Payet who was unfortunately ruled out of contention with mystery motor issues.

Guadagnino took the chequers from Travis White in second and the always lively Keenan Fleming rounding out the podium.

Rob Golding was fourth ahead of Ross Heywood, Dan Golding, Garry Mann and Cory Smith.