LATEST

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP > View

Wayne Gardner: MotoGP paddock understands Remy’s potential now > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4 > View

Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona > View

Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 1 > View

Dovizioso: Stoner might have been more talented than Marquez > View

Williams still against becoming a B-team > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Turmoil at the Australian Grand Prix > View

VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3 > View

Williams discharged from hospital > View

Ellery announces Bathurst return > View

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Mark Webber on Formula 1 > View

Home » Multimedia » Summer Grill 2020/2021 » VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP

By

Sunday 27th December, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

In Episode 7 of the KTM Summer Grill, Wayne Gardner and Speedcafe.com MotoGP reporter Daniel Herrero join Greg Rust and Greg Murphy to review the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes

Products

Subscribe to speedcafe.com for your chance to win!

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com