In Episode 7 of the KTM Summer Grill, Wayne Gardner and Speedcafe.com MotoGP reporter Daniel Herrero join Greg Rust and Greg Murphy to review the 2020 season.
CLICK HERE to watch previous episodes
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Wayne Gardner on MotoGP > View
Wayne Gardner: MotoGP paddock understands Remy’s potential now > View
VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 4 > View
Briscoe lands Ferrari berth at Daytona > View
Andrew Houlihan’s Road to Dakar: Part 1 > View
Dovizioso: Stoner might have been more talented than Marquez > View
Williams still against becoming a B-team > View
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Turmoil at the Australian Grand Prix > View
VIDEO: KTM Up Front Season 3 – Episode 3 > View
Williams discharged from hospital > View
Ellery announces Bathurst return > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]